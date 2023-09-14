As the group Bon Jovi once asked in 2005, “Who says you can’t go home?”
For North Lamar varsity cheer coach and Class of 2019 graduate Marlee Preston, all roads have led her home to North Lamar High School.
Now, the once proud NLHS cheerleader is leading the future at her alma mater.
“Especially with it being my first year as a coach, it’s a lot of learning and bonding with the girls,” Preston said. “I literally graduated college from Texas Tech just two weeks before school started this year. It’s been a learning experience, but the girls have been great and have been very patient with me. I think it’s going to be a great year.”
“It’s been so special getting to come back to North Lamar,” Preston added. “I went here for 13 years in school; I cheered here for six and I played sports here as well. Getting to now be an employee here and coach the team I was once a part of is something very special and close to my heart.”
In total on this year’s cheer squad at North Lamar, there are two seniors along with eight juniors, 12 sophomores and nine freshmen.
“The girls have been great with sticking with me,” Preston added. “Everything is difficult when you are a first-year coach. You are constantly trying to stay on top of everything whether it’s ordering tattoos or organizing a pep rally. It’s good to have seniors because they help me stay on track. I graduated five years ago, so I don’t remember everything, but these girls help me remember everything that I need to.”
One of the seniors helping keep things going this season is Claudia Romans.
“Being one of the only two seniors, there is a big role you have to fill on the team,” Romans said. “You have to constantly be on your game, because the other girls look up to you, as well as the student body. It’s very overwhelming knowing I’m a role model for these younger girls, but it’s something I’m proud to embrace.”
“I never thought I would be a cheerleader,” Romans added. “But once I got involved with it, I realized it’s not just about cheer, it’s so much more than that. You get experiences that only happen once in a lifetime, and the bonds you create with your team have really impacted me.”
For Nadia Bowman, being a cheerleader isn’t just about school spirit, but setting an example for others to follow.
“Being able to lead my school with spirit and being a positive role model not just for others, but for North Lamar is so important to me,” Bowman said. “It’s so cool that people look up to us as cheerleaders. A lot of people are scared to come out of their comfort zone, and we get the chance to bring people out of their comfort zones and help them become better people at the same time.”
Evan Grice is the assistant managing editor at The Paris News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.