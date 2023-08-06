Prairiland football coach Herb Smith said his team is in a better place now than it was a year ago. Because Smith is going into his second season at Prairiland, the Patriots have a familiarity with their Wing T offensive system and are buying into the culture, one built on toughness. The Paris News caught up with Smith this summer to discuss his team and the upcoming season.
Q: How is the offseason going?
A: “The kids are working hard in the offseason. They’ve been buying in. It’s been a good offseason, hopefully now in year two you hope to see some growth. It’s year two in the offense so we’re way ahead where we were at this time last year cause last year we started fall basically from scratch offensively. We’ve got another year under our belt so hopefully we’ll make more strides offensively.”
Q: What does buy in look like?
A: “Culture is a big term they use nowadays in sports, business and leadership. I think if somebody comes in from outside and I think if you speak the same language, have the same vision, I think that’s buy in. I think if you’re an outsider coming in and looking at it I think you can kind of see what that is. Buy in is getting the kids to have the same vision, speak the same language and everybody is going the same direction.”
Q: How do you describe Prairiland’s culture?
A: “It’s great right now. We live by a term called TPW which means tough people win. I got that from coach Randy Jackson, he was my head coach at Lone Oak my senior year in high school, he kind of started that. I know several schools use that, Gunter is one that took that from him. Tough people win, it ain’t just about the physical part of it. It’s more mental, can you overcome a mistake if something happens, if you miss a tackle or you give up a touchdown how are you going to respond? As far as that, that’s our standard and what we want to buy in, too. And then be able to compete. We represent blue-collar toughness and then be able to finish. Those are the aspects of our culture right now.”
Q: What’s your coaching background?
A: “I started coaching in 2010 so I’m entering my 14th year overall coaching, second year as a head coach. I started in Rivercrest in 2010, was there for two years, went to Paris and spent a year under Barry Bowman and then spent the next five years under coach Hohenberger and then I came to Prairiland in ’18 under coach Greg Mouser. I was defensive coordinator here for two years then I went back to Paris for two years for more offensive coaching. Then I came back here to Prairiland. I’ve learned a lot, been under a lot of great leaders and learned a lot from them. I’ve kind of put my own philosophy, my own things on top of that with what I’ve learned so I’ve got a lot of resources I can go back to, not just head coaches, but a lot of assistant coaches that have helped pave the way to where I’m at now. It’s kind of a good deal. My wife, she’s from here, she graduated from here, grew up here, her family is here so it’s a cool background. I know a lot of people. Obviously, being in this area 14 years now in the Red River Valley-Paris area I’ve got to know a lot of other coaches. My wife teaches here at the elementary in Blossom, our daughter will be in second grade here, so that’s kind of how it started. It’s kind of been back and forth for the last six years so hopefully I can call this home for a while now.”
Q: Last year the run game was emphasized. Is that where the team is at this year?
A: “That’s a big part of what we do. We run what’s called the Slot-T offense. So we’re a run-oriented offense first. We want to establish the run game then if they start bringing people into the box and loading up the line of scrimmage, then we’re going to pass it and try to hit them over their heads so that’s kind of the philosophy. The old saying is gain three yards and a cloud of dust, we want to stay positive yards. This offense isn’t predicated on a lot of second and long, third and long situations so we want to stay ahead of the chains and establish our run game. This year our offensive line is by far going to be our strength. Basically, we return four starters, if you want to count tight ends, basically five starters along the seven-man front. That’s going to be key for us. I’ve got some backs returning so being in the second year of the system and it not being brand new to them is going to help us out this year. We’re a run-first offense but we can pass it if we need to.”
Q: How much of a luxury is it to return several starting linemen?
A: “Gavin Nicholas, he’s big, he’s getting some looks by some division two colleges. Carsen Cox is another one, he’s our strong guard, both of them are big key guys. They’ve been getting varsity playing time since they were sophomores so they have a lot of experience coming back. Ty Shannon, he’ll be a junior this year. He started all 10 games last year as a sophomore. Braeden Yetz and Fischer Morrision. It’s huge having those guys with experience coming back and like I said we should average 250 (pounds) across the board from tackle to tackle. That’s huge for an offensive line, especially with what we do. We should be able to establish the line of scrimmage and pave the way for those backs to find some holes.”
