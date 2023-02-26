Springtime is the season for bunts, dingers and whiffs, but the high school baseball season is well underway as area head coaches hold scrimmages and participate in tournaments as winter slowly gives way to spring and America’s pastime.
North Lamar
Bric Steed, the head baseball coach, said he sees pitching as his Panthers’ biggest strength to rely on this season.
While pitching is his team’s strong point, he is coaching his squad to be the best they can be behind the plate, around the bases and out in the field, he said.
Practice makes good even better, he said.
“We will practice and develop players,” he said. “We can improve in all aspects.”
His team has 11 seniors, four juniors and one sophomore on the varsity squad with six of those seniors serving as captains.
“If we work hard and play well, we will be a good team,” Steed said.
Rivercrest
“Our strength this year is going to come from our experience. We return 10 players from last year's team, so there won't be much reteaching and we will be able to build on what we've already done,” said Laytner Kennedy, the head baseball coach.
Four of those seniors have emerged as team leaders, he said.
“They understand the expectations and the responsibilities that each of our players have,” Kennedy said.
He said he is instilling the importance of team work as a main ingredient in building a winning season.
“We will continue to work together and try to become the best team that we possibly can,” he said.
While he does have an experienced team, some of the members are playing new positions so that will be an adjustment.
“But it's all a part of the process,” he said.
“Men and coach (Chad) Jenkins are extremely excited. We had great success last year and are planning on building on that with this group,” Kennedy said. “Teams might be more talented than we are, but they aren't going to work harder than we will.”
Honey Grove
Baseball head coach David Lopez says the time is now for Honey Grove.
“It is my job to create a practice environment that will put our kids in situations to learn and grow,” he said. “I lean heavily on my coaching staff for this to help me provide a fast paced practice so we can get as much in as possible.”
While his team has experience with its four seniors and two juniors, the team is also young with 11 sophomores and six freshmen.
“We have a good group of pitchers and we are returning a lot of young coachable players with varsity experience,” he said. “Our youth is a strength, but it can also be a weakness. As a young team we lack experience at the plate and in situational awareness that comes with playing a lot of games.”
He will build on that awareness as the season progresses.
“As a coaching staff we will continue to focus on the small details that create the foundation for our players,” he said.
Prairiland
Head baseball coach Danny Holderness said he is coaching a group of four seniors, five juniors, three sophomores and one freshman who are ready to win.
“As a team we have a lot of fire and willingness to get better and do what it takes to win games,” he said. “As a team our goal is to get at the very least 1% better every day with on field and practice reps everyday.”
He said he is relying on his seniors for team leadership. They go the extra mile and encourage their younger teammates to do the same, he said.
“In our weak areas, I feel that constant feedback is a very important learning tool with players in today's game. We always try to fix things in practice so we are ready to play loose and free in the game.”
His team is operating with BATTLE on their minds. BATTLE means: Believe, Attitude, Toughness, Teachable, Loud, Energy, he said.
Chisum
Head coach Zach Millsap said he is building a tight knit group of Mustangs out of his squad of six seniors, two juniors, three sophomores and at least two freshmen.
He sees this year’s edition of players as strong on defense with a great work ethic.
In practice he is pushing the limits with his Mustangs and coaching them “hard ad care for them just as much,” he said.
That push also includes building up potential weaknesses he has spotted so far.
“The bullpen, pitching staff depth could be a problem,” he said. “I am up front with them about weaknesses and put emphasis on it to make it less of a problem.
“ I am excited to work with a bunch of guys that bring it everyday. They want to be coached hard. Guys like that will be successful young men in life,” he said.
Paris
“We have had a good nucleus of kids at Paris, they really work together well and drive each other to be better,” said head coach J.W. Stanley of the strengths of his Wildcats..
The nucleus is five seniors, nine juniors, one sophomore and one freshman this season.
“Our weakness for the most part is inexperience, but we do have five great senior leaders that are very encouraging to underclassmen,” he said. “We graduated most of our well-seasoned players last season. Especially our pitchers, however, that is going to be an area that I'm looking forward to growing and developing.”
His practices have been focused on enhancing his team’s strengths and building up the weaknesses, he said.
“Getting these guys ready to compete at the highest level they can, while creating a solid team atmosphere is my main focus,” he said. “Proper structure throughout our baseball program is extremely important to me as a head coach. I believe with my current coaching staff we have all the ingredients to be a successful team.”
He said his staff is building a tough team, but the community has a role to play in his team’s success.
“The Wildcats will come ready to play every day,” he said. “I am very excited to be at Paris High, and welcome everyone in the community to come out and support us.”
Detroit
Head coach Jimmy Phillips said he is relying on his team’s speed and improved pitching this season.
“Our weakness is our depth,” he said of this year’s Eagles that has two seniors, two juniors, one sophomore and five freshmen.
“Our philosophy is to throw a strike. Offensively, get 'em on, get ‘em over and get ‘em in,” he said.
“We are working on the pure fundamentals of baseball. We haven't had much luck getting outside due to rain. And, most of our guys were in basketball,” he said of his practices so far this year.
Cooper
“We have seven returning starters off of a 20-9 team,” said head coach Jacob Hayes of his Area finalists from last season. “Four pitchers returning and two .500 hitters returning.
The Bulldog roster currently consists of five seniors, four juniors, six sophomores and a freshman.
He said his team is working on building leadership skills, being athletic, gaining experience and improving hitting. He said is also working his pitchers to be more consistent.
“The kids here at Cooper are very coachable and like to be coached hard in every sport,” he said. “If they have a weakness they are willing to put in the extra work to make them a better player and help the team.”
He is looking forward to a lot of positive effort from his players this year.
“I think the success of our team this year is going to rely heavily on our five seniors. These guys have played in alot of big games over their career and know what it takes to win,” he said. “They like having the target on their back and living up to the expectations. Should be a fun year.”
