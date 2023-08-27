Last year in the season opener, the Honey Grove Warriors were humbled by the Howe Bulldogs.
Friday night, turnabout was fair play, in a big way.
Honey Grove used a potent offense to race out to a 35-0 halftime lead and never look back as the Warriors blanked the Bulldogs by a score of 62-0 at Howe High School.
Ryelan Morris finished the game with 92 yards rushing on 10 carries with three touchdowns.
Deon Morris totaled 77 yards on nine carries with one touchdown, with Mason Banker carrying the ball four times for 33 yards with one touchdown. Jarrmez Daniels finished with six carries for 26 yards and one touchdown.
Daniels also finished the night 2-for-5 passing for 82 yards with one touchdown.
As a team the Warriors finished with 400 yards of total offense, which included 114 yards passing, with 286 yards rushing.
Dre Patt was the leading receiver on the night for the Warriors with a pair of catches for 82 yards and one touchdown.
Honey Grove will play its home opener Friday night against Trinity Leadership with game time set for 7:30 p.m.
