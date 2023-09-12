With the temperatures cooling off Saturday morning, the cross-country runners from Honey Grove High School and Junior High School decided to take full advantage.
Both sets of girls and boys athletes competed at the first annual Coach Brannan Ram Run, which was held at S&S Consolidated High School in Sadler.
In the boys’ junior high race, Cord Butler finished 13th overall with a time of 13:12.84, with teammate Braxton Fore close behind in 15th with a time of 13:31.82.
Jaxon Russell finished with a time of 18:28.53, with Holden Killingsworth clocking in at 21:43.07.
In the junior high girls’ race, Ava Miller was the top finisher for Honey Grove with a time of 17:46.16, followed by Katelin Clark with a time of 17:53 and Kaleaha Woodson finishing with a time of 18:44.21.
Rozlynn Finney finished with a time of 19:45.92, with Joselinee Ramirez clocking in at 20:10.25, followed by Macy Beavers finishing at 21:10.05. Kayley Ramirez finished with a time of 21:59.18.
In the junior varsity boys race, Andrew Finney finished 25th overall with a time of 24:32.80, with teammate Daniel Murray clocking in at 29:41.89.
For the varsity boys’ Wyatt Ellis was the top finisher in 23rd place overall with a time of 19:30.67, followed by Andrew Womack at 22:16.99 and Rodolfo Santibanez finishing with a time of 23:12.79.
For the Lady Warriors in the varsity race, Gabriella Finney was the top finisher clocking in at 15:17.47 followed by Sonora Flowers at 16:20.76. Ensley McGuire clocked in at 17:14.26, with Kylee Pry finishing at 17:18.82.
Honey Grove will be back in action on Sept. 14 at the Miller Grove Invitational race which will be held at Cumby.
Races are set to begin at 4 p.m. with the sixth grade fun run, followed by the junior high girls race beginning at 4:15 p.m and the junior high boys race set to start at approximately 4:40 p.m.
On Sept. 23, the Honey Grove runners will be taking part in the Denison Invitational, with a race at Blue Ridge taking place just five days later.
