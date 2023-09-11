Defense has always been a staple of the Honey Grove Warriors football team in recent years.
This season though, it’s become their signature they’ve left on opponents.
Friday night the Warriors recorded their second official victory of the season with a 63-0 shutout victory over the Whitewright Tigers at Warrior Field.
It was the second time this season the Warriors have eclipsed the 60-point mark as they did it in week one against the Howe Bulldogs. Honey Grove’s second game of the season was ruled a no contest due to the lights going out against Trinity Leadership with the Warriors leading 14-0.
Honey Grove accounted for seven rushing touchdowns in the game, along with one passing touchdown while racking up 441 yards of total offense.
Lucas Morrison finished the night 2-for-2 passing for 33 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for 19 yards on three carries with one touchdown.
Levi Beavers was the leading rusher for the Warriors in the game as he totaled 112 yards on three carries with one touchdown.
Ryelan Morris finished with seven carries for 89 yards with two touchdowns, while also compiling a 3-for-6 performance passing for 40 yards.
Deon Morris totaled 11 carries for 84 yards with one touchdown, while Mex Daniels finished with two carries for 23 yards with two touchdowns.
Dre Patt was the leading receiver for the Warriors on the night as he totaled two catches for 33 yards and one touchdown.
