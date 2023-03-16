Honey Grove ISD Logo

Honey Grove grabbed two big wins from Celeste in games Monday and Tuesday outscoring the Blue Devils 20-1 in the two games.

Sophomore Brody Mahan was the workhorse in the Tuesday game for the Rebels. On the mound, Mahan fanned 13 batters over 5 innings in a game that was called due to the 10-run rule. At the plate, he went three for four, driving in two runs and scoring three times.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

