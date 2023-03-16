Honey Grove grabbed two big wins from Celeste in games Monday and Tuesday outscoring the Blue Devils 20-1 in the two games.
Sophomore Brody Mahan was the workhorse in the Tuesday game for the Rebels. On the mound, Mahan fanned 13 batters over 5 innings in a game that was called due to the 10-run rule. At the plate, he went three for four, driving in two runs and scoring three times.
“We have a lot of talent,” head coach David Lopez said. “We are starting to hit our stride and the bats are coming around.”
The Warriors will entertain Campbell High School on Tuesday.
The Rivercrest Rebels jumped out to a first inning lead and never gave it up as they went on to down Harts Bluff Bulldogs, 12-1, in a 10-run rule shortened game Tuesday.
Sophomore pitcher Mark Grider threw a no-hitter through five innings with nine strikeouts and allowing one run in the win.
The Rebels connected for 13 hits in the game.
“We are coming along well,” head coach Laytner Kennedy said of his team’s progress thus far in the season. “We are getting better every game.”
But it is still early in district play and he knows that other teams are improving, too.
“It’s off to a good start, but our district is tough,” he said. “We are going to be tested.”
His squad is currently 5-2 on the season and 2-0 in district with both wins coming at the expense of Harts Bluff.
The Rebels will face James Bowie on Friday in Simms.
Cooper High School’s Chani Sonntag pitched a one-hitter over seven innings in the Dogette’s 9-1 home win over North Hopkins on Tuesday.
She also drove in three runs at the plate with a homer and scored two runs in the victory. Teammate Caylee Conley also had a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning, going two for three at the plate and scoring two runs. Gracie Phipps also scored twice in the blanking of the North Hopkins Lady Panthers.
Head coach Stephen Trussell said he has seen a lot of improvement in his players as the season rolls along.
“They are settling into their roles,” he said. “They are getting better every time we play.”
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
