Mikiya House scored 30 points, leading Paris Junior College on a 17-2 run midway through the fourth quarter that lifted the Lady Dragons to an 80-71 victory Wednesday over Tyler Junior College.

The win broke a six-game losing streak for PJC, which improved to 7-11 overall and 1-4 in Region 14 play.

