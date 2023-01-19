Mikiya House scored 30 points, leading Paris Junior College on a 17-2 run midway through the fourth quarter that lifted the Lady Dragons to an 80-71 victory Wednesday over Tyler Junior College.
The win broke a six-game losing streak for PJC, which improved to 7-11 overall and 1-4 in Region 14 play.
Tyler’s Apache Ladies fell to 11-6 for the season and 3-1 in league play, a game behind Blinn (16-1, 4-0).
Three other Paris players also were in double figures -- Mya Jones with 15, Nykesha Sanders with 12, and Ree Sommers with 10.
Victoria Dixon led Tyler with 17 points. Kiana Bennett added 14, Anahlynn Murray 13, and Fanta Kone 12.
Paris scored the first six points of the fourth quarter for a 59-57 lead.
Tyler answered with an 8-0 run of its own, and with 6:18 to play, the Apache Ladies led 65-59.
Paris scored the next 11 points. Jackson broke the run with a basket, but the Lady Dragons outscored Tyler 10-4 the rest of the way.
House had 10 points by halftime, then added 10 more points in both the third and fourth quarters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.