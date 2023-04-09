paris isd logo

The Paris Wildcats fell to the Liberty-Eylau Leopards 6-0 in a district contest Friday.

After earning their first district win of the season against Pittsburg and narrowly missing their second one against Sulphur Springs, the Paris Wildcats traveled to Texarkana to take on the Leopards.

Staffer David Money contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.