The Paris Wildcats fell to the Liberty-Eylau Leopards 6-0 in a district contest Friday.
After earning their first district win of the season against Pittsburg and narrowly missing their second one against Sulphur Springs, the Paris Wildcats traveled to Texarkana to take on the Leopards.
Junior Kolton Keeling got the start for the Wildcats and kept the game within striking distance as he went six innings and allowed six runs on five hits with five walks and three strikeouts.
But the Wildcats’ offensive woes continued as they were unable to bring a run across despite having four hits in the game.
Preston Harper led the Wildcats at the plate, going 2-3 with a double and a single. Harper is now 6-7 with two doubles and three walks over his last three games.
The Wildcats will host the North Lamar Panthers Tuesday for another crosstown showdown to finish off the second round of district.
The Rivercrest Rebels blasted the Hart Bluff Bulldogs 23-3 in five innings in a 10-run rule game Friday.
The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard in the top of the first, but after that the Rebels went atomic, taking a 6-2 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
They then exploded for 16 runs in the third inning.
Then the fourth inning saw both squads add one run each and the game ended after the Bulldogs failed to connect with any runs in the top of the fifth.
The Rebels had 17 hits in the game with Mark Grider slamming out two doubles and Connor Young getting one double. Young also knocked in three runs as did Chance Duffer.
Zane Dees, Chase Duffer, Cason Fields, Gatlin Galloway, Grider, Ethan Taylor and Cayden Williams all had two RBIs each.
Kaden Kelsoe stole three bases while Dees, Grider and Dylan Earley all stole two each.
Staffer David Money contributed to this report.
