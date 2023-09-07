Victory is always sweet, whether it comes on the road or at home.
For the Paris Lady Cats, Tuesday night was a super sweet 16th win of the season, moving them to 16-8.
Fueled by a balanced offensive attack, the Lady Cats swept their way past Linden-Kildare by scores of 25-11, 25-5 and 25-12 at the Paris High School Gymnasium.
The victory came off the heels of the Lady Cats winning the silver bracket championship on Saturday at the Caddo Mills Tournament, and a home victory over Mount Pleasant last Friday.
Paris has now won four straight games and has surpassed its win total from all last season in which the Lady Cats won only 13 games.
Makya High led the Lady Cats with seven kills in the game Tuesday night, with Kiera Martin finishing with 12 digs and six kills.
Jayla Jones and Elizabeth Harper each had five kills apiece respectively, with Harper also registering eight assists and three digs.
Lynna Martin led the Lady Cats with a team-high 14 assists in the game.
Paris will return to action Tuesday night against Community.
