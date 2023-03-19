Region XIV Announced the 2023 All-Region and All-Conference Women’s Basketball Teams last week
Two Paris Junior College women’s basketball players received post-season honors from the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XIV.
Sophomore Nykesha Sanders was one of 10 players named All-Region and freshman Mikiya House was among 15 players named All Conference.
Sanders finished the season second in the conference in both total assists and assists per game.
She had 313 total points, 183 assists, 10.4 PPG, and 6.1 APG.
“Nykesha has been our leader since stepping on campus in August 2021,” said PJC Women’s Basketball Coach Brittany Christian. “Her maturity, work ethic and leadership have been program staples. She was a top performer in the country last season and this season she took her game to another level for us. She’s so deserving of this recognition — no one works harder or puts in more time and thought every single day. I’m so proud to have been a part of her journey. She has truly set the standard for being a PJC Lady Dragon.”
House finished in the top 10 in multiple categories in conference play. In the overall season she had 11.4 PPG and 7.4 RPG. In 2022-2023 conference play, she was first with 15.8 PPG, second with 221 points, fifth with 8.9 RPG and sixth with 124 rebounds.
“Mikiya really blossomed this season,” said Christian, “after starting a bit slow and inconsistent as some freshmen do. Her trajectory speaks to her commitment to her personal growth. She matured a lot over the last four months, finishing the regular season leading the conference in scoring average, points scored and field goals made, and was second in rebounding. I’m very excited about her future as a Lady Dragon and beyond.”
