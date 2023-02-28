5 Nykesha Sanders.jpg

Nykesha Sanders scored 22 points to lead the Lady Dragons of Paris Junior College to an 85-46 victory over Coastal Bend in a women’s basketball game Saturday in Paris.

Paris outscored the Lady Cougars 28-19 after one quarter and pulled away after that, leading 47-26 at the half and 63-35 after three quarters.

