Nykesha Sanders scored 22 points to lead the Lady Dragons of Paris Junior College to an 85-46 victory over Coastal Bend in a women’s basketball game Saturday in Paris.
Paris outscored the Lady Cougars 28-19 after one quarter and pulled away after that, leading 47-26 at the half and 63-35 after three quarters.
Of the six Paris players on the bench for this game, four were in double figures. Ree Sommers scored 18 points, and both Mya Jones and Mikiya House had 15. Peyton Overton added 9, and Tyrione Sparks 6.
Ja'Nyla Kennedy had 15 points and JayDee Zamora 10 for Coastal Bend.
The game featured 16 three-pointers — eight by each team. Sanders knocked down four for Paris, with Sommers and Overton hitting two apiece. Kennedy had three from outside the 3-point line for Coastal Bend.
But the Lady Dragons had 20 two-pointers to 8 for the visitors.
Paris improved to 4-11 in conference and 10-18 overall. Coastal Bend fell to 0-14 in Region 14 play and 5-23 overall.
Coach Brittany Christian’s team has one more game in the regular season — in Jacksonville Saturday.
Because of team injuries, Paris had only six players. Ten players saw action for Coastal Bend.
Coastal Bend 19- 7- 9-11--46
Paris J.C. 28-19-16-22--85
Coastal Bend Lady Cougars (0-14, 5-23) -- JayDee Zamora 3-1 2-1 10, Jada Beasley 0-0 4-6 4, Jordan Shepherd 1-1 0-0 5, Jenesis Nichols 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney DeDe 0-0 1-2 1, Ja'Nyla Kennedy 3-3 0-0 15, Jaslyn Williams 0-1 0-0 3, Cleara Dinwiddle 0-0 0-0 0, Alexes Rocha 0-1 0-0 3, Taryanna McNary 1-1 0-0 5. TOTALS: 8-8 6-8 46. FOULS: 17. FOULED OUT: McNary.
Paris Lady Dragons (4-11, 10-18) -- Mikiya House 6-03-3 15, Tyrione Sparks 1-0 4-4 6, Nykesha Sanders 4-4 2-2 22, Ree Sommers 3-2 6-10 18, Mya Jones 5-0 5-5 15, Peyton Overton 1-2 1-1 9. TOTALS: 20-8 21-25 85. FOULS: 10. FOULED OUT: None.
