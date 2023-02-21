Victoria Dixon scored 26 points, leading Tyler Junior College to an 88-65 victory Saturday over Paris Junior College in a women’s basketball game.
It was the Apache Ladies’ fifth straight win, improving their record to 18-8 for the season and 9-3 in Region 14. The loss was Paris’ fifth in a row, dropping them to 9-17 for the season and 3-10 in league play.
Nykesha Sanders led Paris with 16 points, 12 of them in the second half. Mikiya House and Tyrione Sparks added 14 points each. Mya Jones finished with 9 points, Ree Sommers with 7, and Peyton Overton 5. Ra’nae Tumblin went down in the first half under the Paris basket with an injury to her left ankle.
Tyler jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first 4-1/2 minutes. The Lady Dragons finally got Paris didn’t get on the scoreboard a minute later and outscored Tyler 16-9 the rest of the first quarter to get within 18-16.
Tyler outscored the home team 24-14 in the second quarter, 20-16 in the third quarter, and 26-19 in the fourth quarter to collect a 23-point victory.
Besides Dixon, four other Apache Ladies finished in double figures — Lillian Jackson with 16, Atria Dumas with 12, Kiana Bennett with 11, and Fanta Krone with 10. Anahlynn Murray added 8 points and Sian Phipps 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.