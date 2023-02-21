BW lady dragons.jpg

Victoria Dixon scored 26 points, leading Tyler Junior College to an 88-65 victory Saturday over Paris Junior College in a women’s basketball game.

It was the Apache Ladies’ fifth straight win, improving their record to 18-8 for the season and 9-3 in Region 14. The loss was Paris’ fifth in a row, dropping them to 9-17 for the season and 3-10 in league play.

