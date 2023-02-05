Paris Junior College logo

Mikiya House grabbed a turnover at midcourt and raced downcourt for a lay-up with 26 seconds to play and the Lady Dragons of Paris Junior College held on for a 57-54 victory Thursday over Jacksonville College,

Paris improved to 9-12 for the season and 3-5 in Region 14 basketball play. Jacksonville’s Lady Jaguars fell to 10-10 and 1-7.

