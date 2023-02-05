Mikiya House grabbed a turnover at midcourt and raced downcourt for a lay-up with 26 seconds to play and the Lady Dragons of Paris Junior College held on for a 57-54 victory Thursday over Jacksonville College,
Paris improved to 9-12 for the season and 3-5 in Region 14 basketball play. Jacksonville’s Lady Jaguars fell to 10-10 and 1-7.
Zachareia “Ree” Sommers scored 13 points, with Mya Jones and Peyton Overton adding 12 points each for Paris. Cecilia Chong had 13 points for Jacksonville, with Keasia Robinson adding 11.
Paris jumped out to a 10-0 start and led 34-21 at the half, and Overton's steal and layup 1:21 into the third quarter gave the Lady Dragons their largest lead at 38-21.
Paris went stone cold in the fourth quarter. The Lady Dragons got plenty of shots — most of them from close in — but they wouldn't fall.
By the start of the fourth quarter, Jacksonville had pulled to within 45-38, mostly from the free throw line. Overton’s third 3-pointer of the game with 4:21 to play gave Paris a 51-42 lead with 4:21 to play.
Over the next 3-1/2 minutes, Jacksonville outscored Paris 12-2. The Lady Jaguars took their first lead of the game at 54-53 when Keasia Robinson got open under the goal with 51 seconds to play.
A few seconds later, Jacksonville regained possession, but the Lady Jaguars mishandled the ball near midcourt, and House ran untouched with the ball to the goal, giving the lead back to Paris with 26 seconds to play. Seconds later, Jacksonville lost the ball on a turnover.
With 5.6 seconds on the clock, Jacksonville finally fouled point guard Nykeshia Sanders, the Lady Dragons’ best free throw shooter. She made both her shots for the final score.
The game with Jacksonville originally was scheduled to be played in Jacksonville, but was moved to Paris because of a conflict. In exchange, the game between the two teams originally scheduled for Paris on Saturday, March 4, will be played in Jacksonville.
The Paris women have a home game each of the next three Saturdays, all at 2 p.m. The opponents are Angelina on Feb. 11, Tyler on Feb. 18 and Coastal Bend on Feb. 25.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 3-18-17-16--54
PARIS LADY DRAGONS 15-19-11-12--57
JACKONVILLE (10-10, 1-7) -- Ayanna Rutledge (2) 1-0 2-3 4, Shania English (3) 0-0 0-0 0, Kirsten Lockett-Bell (4) 0-0 0-0 0, Cecilia Chong (5) 4-1 4-6 13, Justaisha Holmes (12) 1-0 1-2 3, Keasia Robinson (23) 4-0 3-6 11, Chidera Ezeilo (24) 2-0 2-4 6, Jailynn Schmaltz (33) 2-0 5-5 9, G. Okih (34) 4-0 0-0 8. TOTALS: 18-1 17-21 54. FOULS:19 (Rutledge 1, English 1, Bell 1, Chong 4, Holmes 2, Robinson 5, Schmaltz 1, Okih 4).
PARIS (9-12, 3-5) -- Mikiya House (0) 3-0 2-4 8, Ra'nae Tumblin (2) 0-0 0-0 0, Tyrione Sparks (3) 1-4 4-4 6, Nykesha Sanders (5) 1-0 4-4 6, Zachareia Sommers (20) 5-0 3-4 13, Mya Jones (24) 5-0 2-4 12, Peyton Overton (33) 4-3 1-2 12. TOTALS: 19-3 16-26 57. 3-POINTERS: 3 (Overton, 3). FOULS: 21 (House 4, Tumblin 4, Sparks 1, Sanders 3, Sommers 4, Jones 4, Overton 1).
