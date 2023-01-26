Ree Sommers scored 20 points and Peyton Overton 19 as Paris Junior College routed Coastal Bend 82-48 in a Region 14 women’s basketball game Wednesday on the Lady Cougars’ home court in Beeville, Texas.
Coach Brittany Christian’s squad led 27-12 after one quarter, 48-21 at the half, and 67-33 going into the final period.
The Lady Dragons, riddled by injuries, had only seven players on the trip. Mya Jones added 14 points, Nykesha Sanders 12, Ra’nae Tumblin 9, Mikiya House 6, and Tyrione Sparks 2.
With the victory, Paris improved to 2-5 in Region 14 play and 8-12 on the season. Coastal Bend’s Lady Cougars fell to 0-6 in conference and 4-15 overall.
Half of Sommers’ points came at the free throw line, where she was a perfect 10-of-10. As a team, Paris knocked down 18 of 22 from the line.
Paris made 31 field goals to 14 for the Lady Cougars, who made 14 of their 22 free throws.
The Lady Dragons’ next game is Wednesday at Jacksonville.
COASTAL BEND 12- 9-12-15--48
PARIS -- Mikiya House 1 4-4 6, Ra’nae Tumblin 4 1-4 9, Tyrione Sparks 1 0-0 2, Nykesha Sanders 5 1-2 12, Ree Sommers 5 10-10 20, Mya Jones 7 0-0 14, Peyton Overton 8 2-2 19. TOTALS: 31 18-22 82. 3-POINTERS: 2 (Sanders, Overton). FOULS: 20. FOULED OUT: None.
COASTAL BEND -- Shayla Dede 0 3-4 3, Jayee Zamora 0 1-2 1, Jada Beasley 2 0-2 4, Jordan Shepherd 4 0-0 10, Jenesis Nichols 1 0-0 3, Ja’Nyla Kennedy 2 0-0 5, Keely Burks 1 4-6 7, Cieara Dinwiddle 1 0-0 2, Alexes Rocha 1 3-4 5, Taryanna McNary 2 3-4 8. TOTALS: 14 14-22 48. 3-POINTERS: 6 (Shepherd 2, Nichols 1, Kennedy 1, Burks 1, McNary 1). FOULS: 17. FOULED OUT: None.
