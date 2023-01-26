2020 Dragon Logo-Modified - All Colors&NameFlameGradient

Ree Sommers scored 20 points and Peyton Overton 19 as Paris Junior College routed Coastal Bend 82-48 in a Region 14 women’s basketball game Wednesday on the Lady Cougars’ home court in Beeville, Texas.

Coach Brittany Christian’s squad led 27-12 after one quarter, 48-21 at the half, and 67-33 going into the final period.

