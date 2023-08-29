Detroit Volleyball

The Detroit Lady Eagles volleyball team won the silver bracket championship this past weekend at the Hooks volleyball tournament. Pictured from left to right Clara Carpenter, Ava Sessums, Cheyenne Snodgrass, Erin Maynard, Kayleigh Griggs, Shyann Dotson, Layla Noe, Madison Allensworth, Cailyn Ray and head coach Jeff Allensworth

 Photo Submitted

Anytime you can earn a measure of revenge and claim a piece of hardware from a tournament, it’s a good weekend.

For the No. 18 Detroit Lady Eagles, they were able to do both this past weekend at the Hooks Tournament.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.