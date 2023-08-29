Anytime you can earn a measure of revenge and claim a piece of hardware from a tournament, it’s a good weekend.
For the No. 18 Detroit Lady Eagles, they were able to do both this past weekend at the Hooks Tournament.
DHS managed to not only avenge a loss from earlier this season against Sulphur Bluff, but also claim wins over Linden-Kildare and Rivercrest to claim the silver division championship.
With the wins the Lady Eagles moved to 21-3 on the season, and have won five games in a row.
Detroit will look to make it six in a row as the Lady Eagles hit the road Tuesday night for a game against Yantis.
In the contest against Sulphur Bluff, the Lady Eagles came out swinging as they won the first set by a score of 25-5.
SBHS, though, responded with a 20-25 victory in set two, before DHS finished the game off with a 26-24 victory in set three.
Detroit had little trouble against Rivercrest as it won by scores of 25-11 and 25-12.
Against Linden-Kilgore the Lady Eagles won that game in straight sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-17.
Clara Carpenter led the Lady Eagles in the tournament as she totaled 30 kills over the three games.
Cailyn Ray finished with 11 kills for the Lady Eagles.
Ava Sessums led Detriot with an impressive 16 aces for the tournament.
Kayleigh Griggs finished with 31 digs in the game against Sulphur Bluff for the Lady Eagles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.