After dropping their district opener last Friday night, Chisum coach Laura Nickerson was looking from a response out of her Lady Mustangs in round two of district play Tuesday.
Chisum walked into the Prairiland High School Gymnasium and swept up against the Lady Patriots, winning by scores of 25-10, 25-22 and 25-20 to put the Lady Mustangs at 24-3 overall and 1-1 in district play.
The Lady Patriots meanwhile fell to 10-20 overall with the loss and 0-1 in district play.
“I was very pleased with the way we bounced back after Friday night,” Chisum coach Laura Nickerson said. “The girls stayed in control throughout the match. We were able to run a very balanced offense and we kept Prairiland out of their system. I thought our defense looked much better.”
Brooklyn Atnip and Hope Ensor paced the Lady Mustangs in the game with eight kills apiece. Atnip added a team-high 23 digs along with two blocks and one ace. Ensor meanwhile registered four aces with two blocks and two digs.
Addi Bradberry finished with 12 digs to go along with seven kills and one ace.
Emma Garner and Lindey Young each finished with five kills apiece. Garner added seven digs with five blocks and one ace, while Young added two blocks.
Rylee Chapman totaled a double-double in the contest with 15 assists and 13 digs along with two aces and one block.
Kiki Ball finished with 18 assists and eight digs in the match.
For the Lady Patriots they were paced by Ryleigh Sims who finished with 12 digs and six kills. Maebry Parris also had six kills in the match to go with 11 digs.
Lanna Riney led the Lady Patriots with 17 digs, while Ryleigh White finished with a team-high 10 assists. Reese White finished with eight assists and two digs. Ryleigh White totaled 10 assists with six digs in the match.
Chisum is back in action Friday on the road at Lone Oak, while Prairiland is at Edgewood.
