Chisum Volleyball

Chisum’s Emma Garner digs out a serve as teammate Addi Bradberry watches on during a game against Paris earlier this season at Chisum High School. Garner finished with 19 digs Friday night vs. Edgewood. 

 JOE WATSON/For The Paris News

After enduring a tough week following an accident involving one of their classmates, the Chisum Lady Mustangs volleyball team put itself together for a crucial district opener at home against Edgewood Friday night.

Unfortunately, despite a spirited effort, the Lady Mustangs were ultimately taken down in five sets by the Lady Bulldogs by scores of 25-27, 25-14, 25-19, 19-25 and 15-2.

