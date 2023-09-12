After enduring a tough week following an accident involving one of their classmates, the Chisum Lady Mustangs volleyball team put itself together for a crucial district opener at home against Edgewood Friday night.
Unfortunately, despite a spirited effort, the Lady Mustangs were ultimately taken down in five sets by the Lady Bulldogs by scores of 25-27, 25-14, 25-19, 19-25 and 15-2.
The loss dropped the Lady Mustangs to 23-3 overall on the season and 0-1 in district play.
“We played great at some moments of the game, we just couldn’t string together enough offense at times,” Chisum coach Laura Nickerson said. “Our defense was sluggish and overall, we just had too many errors in the game.”
Brooklyn Atnip recorded a double-double on the night as she finished with 25 digs to go with 13 kills along with two aces and one block.
Addison Bradberry also recorded a double-double as she finished with 20 digs to go with 11 kills, two aces and one block.
Emma Garner finished with 19 digs to go with eight kills and six blocks, while Hope Ensor totaled seven kills, seven digs and three blocks along with a pair of aces.
Rylee Chapman finished also totaled a double-double as she finished with 11 digs and 11 assists to go with five kills and two blocks.
Kiki Ball led the Lady Mustangs with 27 assists to go with nine digs, while Anna Jae Wood finished with seven digs in the match.
Chisum is back in action tonight against Prairiland on the road with first serve set for 6:15 p.m.
The Lady Mustangs will then be on the road against Lone Oak on Friday to continue district play.
