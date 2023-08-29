Right now it seems there isn’t much stopping the Chisum Lady Mustangs volleyball team.
Friday night CHS won its ninth straight game and moved to 15-1 on the season with a sweep over Leonard by scores of 25-14, 25-13 and 25-12.
Emma Garner led the offense with 13 kills and six blocks, with Brooklyn Atnip totaling nine kills and seven digs.
Hope Ensor finished with four kills to go with a pair of aces and a pair of blocks.
Kiki Ball collected a team high 16 assists.
