These three candidates are up for the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week award, which is based on performance from the past week. Voting is open on theparis news.com and continues until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner will be announced Thursday. NAME: Jagger Moore SCHOOL: Paris YEAR: Senior STATS FOR WEEK OF 2/9-2/25: Moore played a big role in the Wildcats’ playoff victories scoring 25 points in games against Brownsboro and Lincoln. In the most recent game against Dallas Lincoln, Moore pulled down four rebounds, turned in four assists and picked off two steals. One of his steals in the game against the Brownsboro was key to sealing the win for Paris. NAME: Colin Ingram SCHOOL: Cooper YEAR: Senior STATS FOR WEEK OF 2/9-2/25: Ingram got to play in two games scoring 29 points, getting four rebounds, four assists and five steals. NAME: DaDa Coulter SCHOOL: Prairiland YEAR: Junior STATS FOR WEEK OF 2/9-2/25: In the Patriot’s playoff game, Coulter scored 18 points, grabbed four rebounds and claimed three steals.

You voted: