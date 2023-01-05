Chisum’s Lady Mustangs fell to the Lady Tigers from Commerce on Tuesday, 53-50.
The Lady Mustangs fell behind 16-12 in the first quarter and never caught up with the Commerce squad, who led 26-20 at the half in the district matchup.
Peyton Holland was the leading scorer on the night contributing 17 points to the Lady Mustang’s total. She also grabbed five rebounds with four of them coming on defense. Holland was credited with four takeaways on the night.
She is the leading scorer for the Chisum team averaging about 19 points per game so far on the season.
Emma Garner was right behind Holland on the scoreboard with 16 points. Garner, the team’s top rebounder on the season with an average of six per game, had six in the game with five of them being offensive ones to keep the scoring tries alive.
Brooklyn Atnip also scored in the double digits gathering 10 points in the Lady Mustang effort.
Atnip, who leads the team in steals on the season, had four steals on the night, but shined pulling down the rebounds. She had five offense grabs and another three at the other end of the court.
The loss put Chisum’s record at 11-14 and 1-2 in district. Commerce now stands at 13-8 and 3-1 in district. The Commerce squad will face district rival Grand Saline whose Lady Indians are 13-7, but 0-3 in district play.
The Lady Mustangs will travel south to Edgewood to face the Lady Bulldogs in a 6:30 p.m. Friday matchup. The Lady Bulldogs are currently the district leaders with a 3-0 record and a 17-7 ledger on the season.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
