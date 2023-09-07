On paper, one could have argued that Chisum’s game against Redwater on Tuesday night was a mismatch.
Despite the Lady Dragons sporting a 5-17 overall record, they pushed the Lady Mustangs to the limit, as Chisum won its district opener in five sets by scores of 25-15, 22-25, 25-23, 25-7 and 15-10 at Redwater High School.
“In games two and three we were outhustled, and had no energy,” Chisum coach Laura Nickerson said. “We had too many errors, but I was glad we were able to bounce back and get the win.”
Despite the scare, the Lady Mustangs managed to improve their record to 22-2 overall and 1-0 in district play.
Emma Garner recorded a double-double with 10 kills and 10 blocks, with Rylee Chapman also registering a double-double with 15 digs, 10 assists to go with seven kills, two blocks and one ace.
Kiki Ball put in a solid effort with a double-double of her own at 21 assists, 14 digs and four aces. Addi Bradberry finished with 12 digs and eight kills on the night.
Anna Jae Wood totaled 25 digs on the night, with Brooklyn Atnip finishing with 11 digs, six kills and five aces.
