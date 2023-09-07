If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
After previously winning three in a row, the Prairiland Lady Patriots have started to hit a rough patch before district play.
Tuesday night, it unfortunately continued.
Despite winning the first two sets against the Queen City Lady Bulldogs, the Lady Patriots couldn’t find the finishing touch, as Prairiland fell in five sets by scores of 17-25,21-25, 25-21, 29-27 and 15-13.
The loss is the fourth in a row for the Lady Patriots and dropped them to 9-19 on the season.
Addi Betts was one of four Lady Patriots players who totaled a double-double on the night against Queen City. Betts finished with 19 digs to go with 14 kills with two blocks and three aces.
Skylar Johnson registered 13 kills with 11 digs and one block.
Junior Ryleigh Sims continued her solid offensive production this season in the contest, as she totaled a double-double for the Lady Patriots. She finished with 18 digs to go with 11 kills and four blocks.
Ryleigh White had a team-high 21 assists in the game to go with 15 digs with one block and one ace.
Reese White finished the game with 17 assists to go with five digs, while Jasmine Elrod totaled 21 digs with five kills and three assists.
Lanna Rinney registered 18 digs in the match with three assists.
The Lady Patriots are back at home Friday afternoon taking on Pittsburg beginning at 4:30 p.m.
