Road trips in non-district play can be tough.
For the Prairiland Lady Patriots, Tuesday night was just one of those times.
Despite a valiant effort in the opening set, the Lady Patriots eventually fell in straight sets against the Texarkana Texas High Lady Tigers by scores of 28-26, 25-17 and 25-12.
Addi Betts led the Lady Patriots with seven kills on the night to go with six digs.
Maebry Parris totaled three kills with four digs in the contest.
Ryleigh White led the team with five assists in the contest.
Prairland will try and get back on track at the Caddo Mills Tournament beginning on Thursday and resuming on Saturday.
