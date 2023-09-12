It might have taken a little longer than they would have liked, but the Prairiland Lady Patriots finally have some momentum going their way.
Friday night the Lady Patriots snapped their four-game losing streak with a straight set victory over Pittsburg by scores of 25-12, 25-11 and 25-12.
The win moved the Lady Patriots to 10-19 on the season. PHS will open district play Tuesday night at home against the Chisum Lady Mustangs.
Ryleigh Sims and Skylar Johnson paced the Lady Patriots offense with eight kills apiece, with Sims adding 14 digs with three blocks. Johnson added four digs.
Addi Bettis finished with seven kills on the night while adding three digs and two assists. Gracey Davidson also had three digs in the game.
Maebry Parris totaled eight digs with five kills in the contest.
Lanna Riney finished with 12 digs, while Skylar Johnson had four digs in the contest.
Aubree Phillips and Reese White each totaled two digs apiece in the game.
Ryleigh White finished with 12 assists in the game to go with six digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.