In game one of their Area round playoff matchup, the Prairiland Lady Patriots saw just about everything before finally winning 5–0 over Boyd.
In the top of the first inning, the Lady Pats sent two batters to the plate before an announcement was made that the game would be delayed due to lightning. Approximately 30 minutes later the game resumed with light rain and drizzle off and on for the next hour.
Meanwhile on the field, the Lady Pats took advantage of some pitching miscues from Boyd.
Jada Torres, McKenna Guest, Kyndal Yaross, Alanna Riney and Randi Crawford all walked in the inning. Torres and Guest each scored in the inning. All-in-all, Boyd pitching walked 10 batters in the game and hit one player.
Prairiland didn’t get their first hit in the game until the top of the fourth inning. With one out, Skylar Johnson singled to left field.
During the next at-bat Johnson was picked off at first by the catcher. With two outs, the Lady Pats started their rally. Torres doubled, Chloe Riley and Guest both walked to load the bases. Yaross hit a single up the middle to center field, scoring Torres on the play. A strikeout, though, would leave the bases loaded once again for Prairiland.
The Lady Pats added one run in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Jaymee Potter led off the inning with a single. She made it to second on a passed ball two pitches later. Ali Torres reached base on an error, which put Potter on third base. Skylar Johnson singled to left field, easily scoring Potter from third.
In the sixth inning, Guest led off the inning with a single but was thrown out trying to take second base on the hit. With two outs, the Lady Pats put together another rally. Riney worked a walk and then took second base on a wild pitch. Potter singled down the right field line allowing Riney to cross the plate.
That’s all the runs the Lady Pats would score in the game, but that’s all they needed. On the other side of the ball, pitcher Crawford threw a brilliant game. Of the 26 batters Crawford faced, only five of them reached base. She allowed two hits while walking three batters. She also had 15 strikeouts in the game. Sixty-eight percent of her pitches were thrown for strikes. Crawford faced 10 different hitters for Boyd and struck out all 10 at least once in the game.
The other six outs were handled flawlessly by the defense despite the strong wind gusts and rain. With the win, the Lady Pats have a 1–0 series lead.
Game two of the Area series did not finish Saturday in time for The Paris News deadline.
