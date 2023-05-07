Prairiland ISD stock

Prairiland ISD

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

In game one of their Area round playoff matchup, the Prairiland Lady Patriots saw just about everything before finally winning 5–0 over Boyd.

In the top of the first inning, the Lady Pats sent two batters to the plate before an announcement was made that the game would be delayed due to lightning. Approximately 30 minutes later the game resumed with light rain and drizzle off and on for the next hour.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.