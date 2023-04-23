The last time the Chisum Lady Mustangs and Prairiland Patriots played a softball game, the game took over three hours and went 12 innings. On Friday night, in the regular season finale, they squared off again.
Unlike the the predecessor, this game only needed seven innings to complete but it was filled with just as much drama, as Prairiland won the game 1–0.
While game one saw a combined 13 runs and 24 hits, Friday had the lone run and only eight combined hits. Randi Crawford got the start in the circle for Prairiland. She went all seven innings and struck out 12 batters while giving up just three hits. Meanwhile, Peyton Holland got the start for Chisum. She struck out four while giving up five hits.
The lone run came in the second inning. Kyndal Yaross worked a walk to open the frame. Lanna Rainey sacrificed her to second base. Jaymee Potters’ groundout to the pitcher put Yaross at third base. With two outs, Crawford hit a hard grounder between the first and second baseman to plate Yaross and give the Lady Pats the lead.
Both teams had some chances to score more runs but the pitchers quickly responded. In the bottom of the first inning, Chisum opened the inning with a walk by Molly Martin. Two outs later, Brylea Marshall worked another walk. With runners on first and second, Crawford ended the inning on a strikeout swinging.
The Lady Pats had a similar chance in the third inning. With two outs in the inning McKenna Guest and Yaross both hit singles to get on base. Holland was able to get out of the inning with a ground ball out on the next batter.
Chisum once again got a couple of runners on in the fourth inning. Holland opened up the inning getting hit by a pitch. Marshall hit a ground ball to third base. Guest threw to second to try and get the lead runner, but Holland beat the throw. With runners on first and second and no outs, Chisum looked like their offense was getting set to break through. Crawford, however, had other plans. She struck out the next three batters in a row to retire the side.
With the win, Prairiland has at least a share of the district title. Emory Rains plays their game on Saturday. A win would force a seeding game between the Rains and Prairiland, to be played on Monday night. Chisum’s playoff details have yet to be released.
