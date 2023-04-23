Brylea Marshall with the force out at 2nd base.jpg

Chisum’s Brylea Marshall gets the force out against Prairiland in Friday night’s game at the Chisum softball field.

 JOE WATSON

The last time the Chisum Lady Mustangs and Prairiland Patriots played a softball game, the game took over three hours and went 12 innings. On Friday night, in the regular season finale, they squared off again.

Unlike the the predecessor, this game only needed seven innings to complete but it was filled with just as much drama, as Prairiland won the game 1–0.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.