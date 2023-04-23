Lady Rebels of Rivercrest High School blanked the Lady Eagles from Detroit High School on Friday in Paris.
The 9-0 win earned the Rivercrest team a 7-2 district record.
Lady Rebel Victoria Torres got the win on the mound, allowing two hits with 11 Ks and no runs.
The Lady Rebels finished the night with 13 hits.
The Rivercrest squad played Alba-Golden after The Paris News’ deadline. If the Lady Rebels win, they will finish second in district. If Rivercrest loses, the two teams will play a tie-breaker seeding game Monday.
Dogettes 11, Wolfe City 0
Homestanding Cooper Dogettes got 11 runs off 11 hits Friday to blank the Wolfe City Lady Wolves in five innings.
The bottom of the fourth was a big inning for the Dogettes when they got seven runs to go up 11-0 after scoring once in both the first and second innings, and another two runs in the third.
Caylee Conley scored the Dogettes’ first run from second when a Gracie Phipps’ bunt and a throwing error allowed her to run home.
In the second, Logan Kimbrell walked, then advanced to second on a passed ball, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Adysen Ross. Kimbrell then scored on a groundout by Emma Haynes.
Conley scored again in the third and later Phipps added the fourth run before the bevy of scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Phipps had two hits, three runs and three RBIs. Emma Haynes added three RBIs and Jolynn McCoy had two RBIs.
Jolee Szafran earned the win pitching five shutout innings allowing two hits and striking out five batters.
Prairiland’s shortstop Blake Lewis was a key in the Patriot’s win over Mineola on Friday night.
The senior went three for three at the plate with a double and accounted for four put outs from his infield position.
The Mustangs dropped a home game Friday night to the Rains squad.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
