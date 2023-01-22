In a game that turned out to be very exciting from start to finish, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels seized command of the District 16-2-A race, claiming a thrilling 47-44 league win over the Clarksville Lady Tigers to improve to a perfect 5-0 district record, as the first round of league play ended. Clarksville slips to 4-1 in district play.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game going in to it. We're both undefeated in district for a reason. It was a real dog fight. Both teams battled to the end, then it came down to two points," Rivercrest Coach Josh Medlock said.
Rivercrest jumped out to a fast start in the contest, building a 7-0 advantage when Logan Huddleston scored inside with 5:10 remaining in the first period. But the Lady Tigers answered the call, using an 11-0 run to end the opening period leading 11-7. Dalesha Johnson would score seven points during the initial frame to match the Rivercrest total for the quarter.
Clarksville continued the charge in the second with Johnson adding a pair of free throws early to extend the Clarksville lead to 13-7 before Rivercrest finally scored when Alexis Carey scored on a drive to close the gap to 13-9. The Lady Tigers advantage increased to 21-9 as Clarksville canned the next eight points, with Keileigh Edwards scoring the final bucket in the run with 3:36 remaining in the first half.
Johnson would move to the bench at the 3:13 mark after picking up her third personal foul, and with the Lady Tigers still holding the 12 point advantage. During the remainder of the half, Rivercrest outscored Clarksville 9-4 and pulled to within 25-18 at the intermission.
"We were a little nervous just because of the hype up of the game with both teams being undefeated in district. So, after we shook the nervous off, we started handling business, but in the second quarter fouls caught up with us, and they lived at the free throw line from the second quarter through the third quarter,"said Clarksville Coach Broderick Gaffney. "
Clarksville did not record a single field goal in period three, and was limited to only three points by the Lady Rebels defense. And with Clarksville holding a 25-23 lead with 2:46 left in the period, Johnson was whistled with her fourth personal foul, followed by a technical foul. Rivercrest took advantage of the call with Abigail Scott making both technical free throws to draw the Lady Rebels even at 25-25. Eight seconds later Huddleston added a free throw giving Rivercrest a 26-25 lead. Clarksville again regained the lead with Edwards traveling to the charity stripe with 1:41 remaining in the quarter, after being fouled on a three point attempt. She canned a pair of free throws, and Arie Owens delivered another to give Clarksville a 28-26 lead, before scoring ended in the period when Anna Duvall scored on a drive with 4.3 seconds left to send the teams in to the final period deadlocked at 28-28.
"I believe the technical foul called on one of our seniors did have something to do with the outcome of the game. She's (Johnson) brings energy, she brings defense, she brings skills, but sometimes she just can't handle those moments. Like I've said, in this type of atmosphere you've got to step up," Gaffney explained.
The game remained close through the fourth with the Lady Rebels moving to a 33-29 lead, but a pair of free throws from Owens, and five more from Edwards allowed Clarksville to move ahead 36-33 with 4:15 left in the game.
Rivercrest would respond with a three point bomb from Macy Childres to once again tie the game at 36-36. The Lady Tigers used an Edwards free throw to again claim a one point lead, but Alexis Carey's steal and layup gave the Lady Rebels a 38-37 advantage with with 3:29 remaining, and the Lady Rebels would not trail again.
After Rivercrest built a 45-40 cushion down the stretch, Clarksville made things interesting with Owens and R. Scales canning buckets with under a minute left to draw the Lady Tigers to within 45-44 before Duvall produced the final two points of the game with .4 left on the game clock.
"This is a learning experience.These are the type of games you have to have to play at that level, with the atmosphere like this and the energy. Like I've said, we were a little nervous, but we settled down. That home crowd kind got to us and rattled us a bit, but we'll bounce back," Gaffney said.
Rivercrest was led in scoring by Duval with 14 points, while Huddleston and Childres added 10 points each. Edwards led Clarksville with 14 points, while Owens followed close behind with 13 points. Johnson was good for nine points, all arriving in the first half.
The Lady Rebels Coach already knows the next game against the Lady Tigers will also be tough.
"We know when we go there it's going to be another dog fight. So, hats off to both teams tonight. They played hard and that's the game-teams wanting to win and battling it out," said Coach Medlock. "They (Lady Rebels) know that they got a target on their backs. Right now we're the team to beat in district, and that comes with a lot. That comes with every night knowing that teams are coming for you, and you can't have an off night."
The Lady Tigers will travel to Maud and open the second round of district play on this Tuesday for at 6:00 p.m. Rivercrest will entertain the Detroit Lady Eagles on Tuesday night.
