In a game that turned out to be very exciting from start to finish, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels seized command of the District 16-2-A race, claiming a thrilling 47-44 league win over the Clarksville Lady Tigers to improve to a perfect 5-0 district record, as the first round of league play ended. Clarksville slips to 4-1 in district play.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game going in to it. We're both undefeated in district for a reason. It was a real dog fight. Both teams battled to the end, then it came down to two points," Rivercrest Coach Josh Medlock said.

