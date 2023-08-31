Rivercrest Volleyball 2

Rivercrest's Alexis Case puts up service during the Lady Rebels game against Redwater Tuesday night. 

 Kevin Watson/For the Paris News

After securing a fourth-place finish at the Hooks tournament over the weekend, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels returned home Tuesday night.

Rivercrest Volleyball

Rivercrest's Emma Johnson goes up for a serve Tuesday night against Redwater. 

It turns out that a little slice of home is all the Lady Rebels needed to get back on track as they claimed a four-set victory over Redwater by scores of 25-13, 25-23, 27-29, and 25-19.

