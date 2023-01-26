Maud, TEXAS — After dropping a heartbreaking 47-44 game to the district front running Rivercrest Lady Rebels on Friday night in road action, coach Broderick Gaffney’s Clarksville Lady Tigers bounced back Tuesday night, turning back the Maud Lady Cardinals by a 45-32 score.
With the win Clarksville improves to 5-1 in district play with four games remaining on the teams' league schedule.
The Lady Cardinals did challenge Clarksville in the game after deadlocking the score 2-2 with 6:49 remaining in the first period. Arie Owens scored for The Lady Tigers off Keileigh Edward’s steal at the 6:15 mark of the quarter, and Owens then nailed a jumper from out top with 3:34 left in the first, giving Clarksville a 6-2 advantage. That basket left Clarksville with the lead for good. Mariela Resendiz scored the final Clarksville point of the period from the charity stripe with 2:12 left, as the low scoring frame ended with the Lady Tigers leading 7-4.
Edwards opened scoring in the second with a three pointer from the left corner, extending the Clarksville lead to 10-4 at the 7:51 mark. Resendiz drained a three pointer with 4:37 remaining in the half to push the lead to 19-8, but the Lady Cardinals would cut the deficit to four points by halftime, as the Lady Tigers led 21-17 at the intermission.
An 8-0 run by Gaffney's team to start period three increased the Clarksville lead to 29-17 at the 3:50 mark, and a Resendiz steal and layup with 2.1 seconds left in the third, would send Clarksville in to the fourth period holding a 31-19 advantage.
The Lady Cardinals once again sliced in to the lead, pulling to within 33-29 with 3:40 left in the game. Behind the play of Edwards, a freshman, Clarksville answered the call by outscoring Maud 12-3 down the stretch to race away with the win.
Edwards was top scorer in the game with 18 points, while Owens canned nine, and Resendiz contributed eight points. Jordan Crowell led Maud with 14 points, and was the lone player for the Lady Cardinals to reach double digits in scoring.
Legacy Booker scored four points for Clarksville, and had strong minutes on defense, and some tough rebounding, although she was in foul trouble during the game. R Scales, Anyian Owens, McKenzie Reynolds, Daira Lozez and Reed also aided in the win for Clarksville.
The Lady Tigers will host the James Bowie Lady Pirates at 6 p.m. Friday.
