Coach Broderick Gaffney’s Clarksville Lady Tigers avenged a district loss earlier this year in the Rivercrest gym, by winning Tuesday on Senior Night in Clarksville, 33-29.
The squads ended up tied with 9-1 district records.
The teams will now square off tonight at Detroit High School to decide which team will represent the district as the top seed in the playoffs that will get underway next week.
“It took a lot of heart to win tonight, even though in the second half I felt that we were kind of giving up just a little bit, but we still pushed through and won it,” said Dalesha Johnson, a senior who was in the Clarksville starting lineup. “To me starting this game means a whole lot because recently I didn’t get to play, so it feels good to be a part of it. I feel like we got a chance in the next game, but also we’ve got to go in with a lot of heart, and we’ve got to be strong, mostly in our minds. That game is going to be tough.”
Coach Josh Medlock’s Lady Rebels opened the final period clinging to a one point, 24-23 advantage, but a bank shot in the lane from Clarksville freshman standout Keileigh Edwards gave Gaffney’s troops a 25-24 lead with 7:37 left in the game. Arie Owens extended the lead to 27-24 with a bucket off the break, before Rivercrest closed to within 27-26 when Anna Duvall dropped in two free throws, the final arriving with 3:25 left.
Johnson produced a pair of free throws for Clarksville, pushing the Lady Tigers advantage to 29-26 with 3:04 remaining. A Duvall three point play would deadlock the game at 29-29 with 2:49 left. But the Lady Tigers defense clamped down, shutting out Rivercrest for the remainder of the game.
With 2:22 remaining Edwards recorded a steal and scored, giving Clarksville the lead for good at 31-29. Johnson would scored the final basket of the game in the low post with 1:49 left in the contest.
Forced to foul down the stretch, Rivercrest sent the Lady Tigers to the charity stripe on several occasions, and Clarksville missed all free throw attempts, but Rivercrest was never able to capitalize.
The Lady Rebels led by the play of Duvall, trailed 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, and trailed 18-7 with 4:16 left in the opening half. Clarksville would not score again until after Rivercrest took a 19-18 advantage when Duvall was true with a pair of free throw attempts with 4:45 remaining in the third period. Clarksville guard Mariela Resendiz tied the game 19-19 with a free throw, but again Duvall produced a three point play giving Rivercrest a 22-19 advantage with 3:32 still left in the third.
Owens nailed a free throw and Resendiz buried a three pointer with 2:19 left in the frame, giving Clarksville a 23-22 lead before once again Duvall contributed an old fashioned three point play to end scoring in the quarter.
“It would mean everything to win this district championship because I have never had my name on a banner up there in the gym before. I see a lot of family up there, but my name ain’t up there yet.” Johnson said.
Edwards was leading scorer for Gaffney’s team with 12 points, while Johnson played strong on the court, and also scored in double figures with 10 points. Duvall scored a game high 14 points, and Selena Kelley added nine points for Rivercrest.
