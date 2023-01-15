The Clarksville Lady Tigers continued the district win streak, at home on Friday night by hammering the Harts Bluff Lady Bulldogs by a 57-21 margin to improve to a perfect 3-0 in league play.
The Lady Tigers made the victory look easy, limiting Harts Bluff to just one point during the entire first half, as Coach Broderick Gaffney's team led 31-1 at the intermission, after holding an 18-0 advantage at the end of period one.
Behind the play of senior guard Aire Owens, who canned the first six points of the game, and led Clarksville in scoring with 15 points, the Lady Tigers limited the Lady Bulldogs to single digit scoring in each of the first three quarters. Harts Bluff did scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, as all of Gaffney's players received extensive game action during the night. Clarksville held a commanding 43-8 lead when the teams entered the final quarter.
Mariela Resendiz and Keileign Edwards reached double figures in scoring for the Lady Tigers with 12 and 11 points respectively.
Clarksville will be at home Tuesday night for a 6 p.m. district showdown against the neighboring Detroit Lady Eagles.
