The Clarksville Lady Tigers continued the district win streak, at home on Friday night by hammering the Harts Bluff Lady Bulldogs by a 57-21 margin to improve to a perfect 3-0 in league play.

The Lady Tigers made the victory look easy, limiting Harts Bluff to just one point during the entire first half, as Coach Broderick Gaffney's team led 31-1 at the intermission, after holding an 18-0 advantage at the end of period one.

