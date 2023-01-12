Coach Broderick Gaffney’s Clarksville Lady Tigers improved their district record to 2-0 by posting a 63-25 road win over the James Bowie Lady Pirates on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers started slowly, but with 6:29 remaining in the first period, freshman guard Keileigh Edwards recorded a steal and layup to give the Lady Tigers a 4-0 advantage, and Clarksville would never trail in the game.
“Honestly yes, I expected us to be 2-0 in district, as we started out strong last year, and then covid just kind of took us out of it, but after covid everybody came back, but we never recovered,” Gaffney said.
Dalesha Johnson produced a game high 28 points, with 15 arriving during the first two periods of play.
The Lady Pirates were held to single digit scoring in all four periods, meanwhile Clarksville reached double digits in each quarter.
The Lady Tigers ran the floor well during the game, while forcing turnovers that led to some good passes which turned into buckets.
Clarksville also limited James Bowie to just three field goals during the opening half, after building a 21-3 advantage at the end of the first period.
The lead was 34-10 at the half, and Gaffney’s troops moved to the final period in command, leading 53-19. Gaffney’s starting group, and Johnson spent most of the final frame on the bench as his reserves received extensive game action in the fourth quarter.
“We’re not flowing on all cylinders yet, because we're still leaving a lot of points out there, like simple layups — just small things, but we've still got plenty of time to grow,” Gaffney said.
The Lady Tigers will entertain Harts Bluff on Friday at 6 p.m. in another important league ballgame.
"I think the game is going to be pretty much a same. It's going to be a tough team that's real scrappy, and it's just going to be up to us to overcome the physicality of the game and finish through contact," Gaffney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.