Coach Broderick Gaffney’s Clarksville Lady Tigers improved their district record to 2-0 by posting a 63-25 road win over the James Bowie Lady Pirates on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers started slowly, but with 6:29 remaining in the first period, freshman guard Keileigh Edwards recorded a steal and layup to give the Lady Tigers a 4-0 advantage, and Clarksville would never trail in the game.

