Parwin023-03-07 at 9.14.31 AM.jpg

After months of invitational meets and preparation, the Paris LadyCat Powerlifting Team traveled to Eustace on Saturday to compete in the THSWPA Regional Powerlifting Meet against over 100 lifters from all over North Texas, and they were very successful, placing first overall as a team and sending eight LadyCats on to the next level to compete at the State Meet in Frisco.

THSWPA Powerlifting features three main lifts (squat, bench press, and deadlift), and ranks the lifters in their respective weight classes based on their total weight lifted in these three lifts. The top five lifters in each weight class are awarded medals and contribute to their team’s overall score, and the top two lifters from each weight class advance to the state meet (lifters may also advance from a lower rank if they lift at or above a “qualifying total” assigned to each class). The following LadyCats ranked in the top five of their respective weight classes and were recognized at the meet:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.