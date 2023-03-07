After months of invitational meets and preparation, the Paris LadyCat Powerlifting Team traveled to Eustace on Saturday to compete in the THSWPA Regional Powerlifting Meet against over 100 lifters from all over North Texas, and they were very successful, placing first overall as a team and sending eight LadyCats on to the next level to compete at the State Meet in Frisco.
THSWPA Powerlifting features three main lifts (squat, bench press, and deadlift), and ranks the lifters in their respective weight classes based on their total weight lifted in these three lifts. The top five lifters in each weight class are awarded medals and contribute to their team’s overall score, and the top two lifters from each weight class advance to the state meet (lifters may also advance from a lower rank if they lift at or above a “qualifying total” assigned to each class). The following LadyCats ranked in the top five of their respective weight classes and were recognized at the meet:
Aida Torres - 1st place (Regional Champion) 97 lb Class - 555 total
Kinsey Finney -1st place (Regional Champion) 114 lb Class - 740 total
Baleigh Cashion - 1st Place (Regional Champion) 132 lb Class - 775 total
Angelina Ibarra - 1st Place (Regional Champion) 181 lb Class - 735 total
Shari King - 2nd Place (State Qualifier) 105 Class - 640 total
Mackenzie Martin - 2nd Place(State Qualifier) 148 lb Class - 855 total
Khloe Doolittle - 2nd Place (State Qualifier) 181 lb Class 730 total
Tymia Browner - 2nd Place (State Qualifier) 259 lb Class - 950 total
Madi Sherwood - 3rd Place 123 lb Class - 695 total
Kiera Martin - 3rd Place 132 lb Class - 735 total
Asja Sims - 3rd Place 259 Class - 700 total
Diana Farfan - 4th Place 105 Class - 600 total
Anna Blassingame - 4th Place 114 Class - 650 total
Leilin Hamner - 4th Place 198 Class - 735 total
Makina Cass - 4th Place 220 Class - 730 total
Shamiya Holt - 5th Place 105 Class - 595 total
Zykaria Butler - 5th Place 132 class - 700 total
In addition to qualifying for the State Meet, Junior Mackenzie Martin etched her name in the record books, tying the Regional Record for Bench Press in the 148 lb weight class with 215 lbs, a record set back in 2016.
The Ladycats scored a total of 56 points at the meet, running away with first place and beating the next closest team by 25 to become back-to-back Regional Champions. The State Powerlifting Meet will be held in Frisco, Texas, on March 17, where the Ladycats will compete against the best 4A lifters from all across the State of Texas.
