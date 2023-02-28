paris isd logo

The LadyCats are off to a hot start this season as both the varsity and junior varsity squads won the 28th annual Dr. Napoleon B. Lewis Sr. Invitational track meet in Dallas this past weekend, competing against a number of top track teams in the area.

The cold and rainy weather did not stop the LadyCat track teams from showing up and showing out as they took home first place in both the varsity and jayvee meets Saturday.

