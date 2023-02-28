The LadyCats are off to a hot start this season as both the varsity and junior varsity squads won the 28th annual Dr. Napoleon B. Lewis Sr. Invitational track meet in Dallas this past weekend, competing against a number of top track teams in the area.
The cold and rainy weather did not stop the LadyCat track teams from showing up and showing out as they took home first place in both the varsity and jayvee meets Saturday.
Head coach Kevin Adkins was impressed with the girls performance.
"I felt like the girls showed how resilient they are in running in those conditions and not letting the cold conditions get to them." he said.
"It always feels good to win a track and that is a testament to the hard work that the girls have put in this year. With this being my first year as the head girl’s coach, I’m just trying to build off of the great work that Coach Henderson had done with the team in previous years and keep up the program’s success,” Adkins said.
Adkins hopes to bring home a district title for both the varsity and jayvee teams this year, a feat that has not been done at Paris since 2013.
The following Ladycats placed in their respective events at the track meet:
4x100m - 2nd Place (49.35) - Kashyra Gunn, Baleigh Cashion, Shamyia Holt, Jasmine Franklin
4x200m - 1st Place (1:45.42) - Kashyra Gunn, Baleigh Cashion, Shari King, Jasmine Franklin
Discus - 2nd Place (93' 4") - Kaylon Perkins
1600m - 3rd Place (6:15.49) - Lorena Alvarez
100m - 3rd Place (12.56) - Baleigh Cashion
200m - 2nd Place (25.88) - Jasmine Franklin
4x200m - 2nd Place - Zy'Keria Butler, Sanay Pelican, Anila Thompson, Madison Sherwood
4x400m - 2nd Place - Shanelle Johns, Samare Lewis, Miya Washington, Anila Thompson
200m - 1st Place - Madison Sherwood
The PHS track team will be back in action on March 2at the Cotton Ford Relays in Greenville, Texas.
