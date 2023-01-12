Lee College jumped out to a 7-0 lead and led comfortably the rest of the game in a 65-48 victory over Paris Junior College in a Region XIV men's basketball game Wednesday.
The league-leading Rebels improved to 15-3 for the season and a perfect 7-0 in their games against the seven East Zone teams. Paris’ Dragons fell to 8-10 overall and 4-3 in Region 14, all against South Zone teams.
Ta-Jae Jenkins led the Rebels with 15 points, and Tidjiane Dioumassi and Darrell Washington added 12 points each.
Jaylen Wysinger and Ronald Holmes led Paris with 18 and 15 points respectively. Only three other Dragons scored — Trey Swayzer with 8, Maker Bar with 4 and Esteban Roacho with 3.
Paris had a cold first half, trailing 29-18 at the half.
Jenkins and Landyn Jumawan each knocked down a three-pointer in the first two minutes of play, with Jumawan's actually counting four points because he was fouled on the shot and added a free throw afterward.
Lee led 29-18 at the half and led by double figures most of the rest of the way.
Wysinger had Paris' only 3-pointer; the Dragons' offense was focused on driving the basket, but Paris' shots weren't falling very often in the first half.
Jenkins made five field goals, including four of the Rebels’ eight 3-pointers. Jumawon had two 3's, with Makalani Kafele and Dioumassi making one each.
Lee was called for 17 personal fouls and Paris for 13 — five of them by Holmes, the only player to foul out.
The Dragons’ next game is at 4 p.m. Saturday against Tyler at PJC.
Angelina 71, Lady Dragons 60
Shandbriah Rule scored 22 points, including half of her team’s six 3-pointers, to lead Angelina College to a 71-60 victory over the Lady Dragons of Paris Junior College on Wednesday in Lufkin, Texas.
Angelina improved to 10-5 for the season and 3-0 in Region XIV play. Paris suffered its fifth straight loss, dropping to 6-10 for the season and 0-3 in conference.
Marie Kenembeni added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Angelina, with Jakayla Parks finishing with 13 points.
Paris also had three players in double figures —Mikiya House with 21 points, Payton Overton with 15 and Zachareia Sommers with 11. Point guard Nykesha Sanders had five assists and three steals. House pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds.
Angelina led 26-19 after the first quarter, but the Lady Dragons pulled to within 40-38 at the half. Angelina then outscored Paris 15-9 in the third quarter and 16-13 in the fourth quarter.
Paris had the edge on three-pointers, making 7-of-27 to Angelina’s 6-of-26. Overton was 3-of-14, Sommers 2-of-3, and House 2-of-6 from outside the 3-point arc. For Angelina, Rule made 3-of-8 three-pointers, with Kenembeni, Makayla Williams and Teniola Kuyinu making one each.
Paris’s next game is at 2 p.m. Saturday in Paris against Trinity Valley at PJC
