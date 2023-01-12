2020 Dragon Logo-Modified - All Colors&NameFlameGradient

Lee College jumped out to a 7-0 lead and led comfortably the rest of the game in a 65-48 victory over Paris Junior College in a Region XIV men's basketball game Wednesday.

The league-leading Rebels improved to 15-3 for the season and a perfect 7-0 in their games against the seven East Zone teams. Paris’ Dragons fell to 8-10 overall and 4-3 in Region 14, all against South Zone teams.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.