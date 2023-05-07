The Paris Wildcats fell to the Lindale Eagles on Thursday and Friday in the Bi-District round of the UIL state playoffs.
After a run to end the regular season and clinch a spot in the playoffs for the first time in five years, the Wildcats hoped to continue their success as they faced the No.1 seed Lindale Eagles in a best of three series.
Game one of the series, played at Paris, was a defensive showcase, as the teams were within three runs of each other the whole game.
Steven Langley got the start for the Wildcats, and did a great job of keeping the Wildcats within striking distance.
The game remained scoreless until the top of the third, when Lindale scored three to go up 3-0. The Wildcats answered back in the bottom of the fifth with a pair of runs thanks to hits from Braylen Srader, Jack Brazeal and Preston Harper. Then, in the sixth inning, after a single from Brody Holleman and a double from Srader, Lindale balked in a run from third base, knotting the score up at 3-3.
However, just as the momentum seemed to be turning in Paris’ favor, Lindale put up three runs in the top of the seventh to go up 6-3, and the Wildcats were unable to complete the comeback, giving Lindale the 1-0 series lead.
The teams switched sites for game two, as Paris traveled to Lindale to try to win two games to take the series.
Unfortunately, nothing went right for the Wildcats in game two, as a combination of walks, errors and unfavorable calls put them in an 11-0 hole in the first inning.
The Wildcats settled down for the rest of the game, only allowing two more runs in the next four innings, and they scored two themselves in the fourth inning to try and mount a comeback, but the first inning deficit was just too much to overcome, as they lost 13-2, losing the series and eliminating them from the playoffs.
The series loss meant the end of high school baseball careers for the team’s eight seniors, Harper, Srader, Holleman, Jagger Moore, Carter Benson, Alex Zarza, Tait Moody and Erickson Mathieu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.