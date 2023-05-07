paris high 2023

Preston Harper at bat

 JOE WATSON

The Paris Wildcats fell to the Lindale Eagles on Thursday and Friday in the Bi-District round of the UIL state playoffs.

After a run to end the regular season and clinch a spot in the playoffs for the first time in five years, the Wildcats hoped to continue their success as they faced the No.1 seed Lindale Eagles in a best of three series.

