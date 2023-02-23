The Brownsboro Bears got more, way more, than they bargained for Tuesday night in a tussle with the Paris Wildcats on Tuesday night in a bi-district game in Caddo Mills.
With around 18 seconds to play and the Wildcats leading by three, Brownsboro was speeding down court to try to send the game into OT, when Paris' Jagger Moore swooped in from behind and stole the ball.
In his trip down court, Moore was fouled and coolly sank one of two foul shots to seal a 55-51 win for the Wildcats.
“He had a couple of good steals,” said Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed. “Jagger played really well last night.”
But then most of his team did, he said of the Wildcats’ bi-district victory.
“Jamari (Jackson) had a good game, so did Treshawn (Savage),” Steed said. “Really, everyone who came off the bench had a positive impact on the game.”
The Wildcats will move on to play in the area playoff round Friday in Greenville in a 6:30 p.m. game against Dallas Lincoln.
“They are a good team year-in and year-out,” Steed said. “They will put pressure on us.”
The Cooper Dogettes beat the Lindsay Lady Knights 73-58 on Tuesday. The Cooper squad is now one of the eight teams with state 2A title hopes still alive this season.
Cooper will face Lipan High School Lady Indians on Friday in a 5 p.m. game at McKinney North High School. The Lady Indians are 31-2 this season, while the Dogettes are 28-10.
Tuesday’s game was fairly even through the first two periods with Cooper leading 29-26 at halftime.
“I made a few adjustments during halftime,” head coach Deanne Dial said. “We took away the middle and I made a few offensive adjustments. They couldn’t get the ball down their end of the court.”
Senior Caylee Conley led all Dogette scorers with 24 points and she was joined by three teammates in double-digit scoring on the night. Juniors Bayleigh George had 17 points, Chant Sonntag had 15 points and Faith McGuire added another 10 points.
Dial said she knows the team has its work cut out in the Friday matchup.
“They have been ranked in the top three. They are going to be tough,” she said. “We are going to stick to our plan. The team has worked hard all season and we are going to play to the best of our abilities.”
The Bulldogs, 15-7, will meet the Sam Rayburn Rebels, 27-6, in a 7:30 p.m. game at Paris High School for an area playoff matchup Friday.
The North Lamar Pantherettes closed their season with a 29-7 record after a 41-23 Tuesday night loss to the Pinkston Lady Vikings.
The Rivercrest Rebels bowed out of tournament action with Tuesday’s 47-38 loss to North Hopkins.
Honey Grove finished its season with a playoff loss to Lindsay on Tuesday, 37-32.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.