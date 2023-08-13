If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
There are seven seniors on the Chisum Lady Mustang volleyball team. The group has excelled together, putting together a 32-9 record last season. Playoff appearances are the standard, but disappointing results in the postseason have the Chisum seniors taking ownership of their final season.
“They’re hungry for it,” Chisum coach Laura Nickerson said. “We’ve made the playoffs but we’ve got to get past that bump, sometimes I don’t know if it’s a mental block. We got to take each game as a game and not put a lot of impact or importance on the game. We got to go out there and do our job, but I definitely think our seniors this year are hungry for it and they’re going to step up and be amazing leaders on the floor.”
Last year’s first-round playoff exit, a back-and-forth five-set match against Bells, has the Mustangs itching to reach a step further.
“It is very motivating,” Nickerson said. “Because we’ve made the bi-district playoffs, but it’s been a while since we’ve made it to the second round, and that’s one thing, we’re not content. We don’t just want to make the playoffs, we want to go deep in the playoffs this year.”
Chisum’s heavy seniority gives the team a mature mindset. Nickerson said having seven seniors controls the flow of games and keeps nerves down. She said seniors don’t overreact to things and don’t let things get into their heads.
Seniors like Emma Garner, Brooklyn Apnet and Lindy Young will help play into one of Chisum’s strengths.
“We’re dynamic across the net,” Nickerson said. “We don’t have just one go-to player on the front row. We can go to any of our three hitters on the front row. And then I think another huge strength is just our speed on defense.”
Nickerson said she also has high hopes for Maddie Todd, Emily Atwell and Hope Benzor this season, along with a talented group of juniors and sophomores. Chisum is looking for its next generation of leaders, after losing four key seniors last season.
“I’ve got girls who are stepping in right now,” Nickerson said. “We’ve adjusted, we’re moving some people around from what they played last year. I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people to be able to fill those big shoes.”
