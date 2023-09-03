With the home opener also doubling as Homecoming for the Chisum Mustangs, there was a lot to be excited about Friday night at Mustang Stadium.
When the final whistle blew, it was not the outcome Mustang fans were hoping for as Chisum lost a thriller 19-18 at the hands of the Wolfe City Wolves.
The loss drops the Mustangs to 0-2 on the season, marking the first time since 2019 Chisum has lost its opening two games.
Chisum’s defense started strong on the opening drive of the first quarter with a big 4th down stop on their own 21-yard line.
The Chisum offense would take the field on the ensuing drive and senior quarterback Matthew Griffith would take it 79 yards to the house on the first play. After missing the two-point conversion, Chisum had a 6-0 lead with 10:28 left to play in the first quarter.
Griffith would find the endzone again before the end of the frame, this time scoring from six yard out to increase the Chisum lead to 12-0.
The Wolves would then score their first points of the game with a touchdown and a successful extra point making the score 12-7 with 3 minutes left in the second quarter.
However, the Wolves weren’t finished as they got a successful defensive stand, which ultimately led to a 45-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing offensive possession, making the score 13-12 with 1:30 left in the first half following the unsuccessful extra point.
Wolfe City would start the scoring in the second half with a touchdown pass. After missing the point after attempt, the score would increase the Wolves lead to 19-12 over the Mustangs.
On the ensuing drive the Mustangs responded with a 4-yard touchdown run by Senior running back Jimmy Lewis, but a missed extra point left Chisum trailing 19-18.
Wolfe City would have the ball at the start of the fourth quarter and on the first play the Chisum defense would come up with a huge interception by junior Casen Bult.
Unfortunately the Mustangs couldn’t capitalize on the turnover, however, as they were held out of the endzone the rest of the contest.
The Mustangs look to bounce back at home on Friday as they host the Bells Panthers at 7:30 at Mustang Stadium.
