North Lamar’s Pantherettes finished in a tie for second in district Tuesday with a 14-1 softball pounding of Pittsburg in Pittsburg.
Hannah Kent scored two runs with two hits driving in two runs on the night in the big win.
The North Lamar squad ended the regular season at 8-3 in district putting the Pantherettes in a tie with Pleasant Grove that will require a seeding game before moving on into the state championship playoffs.
The Pantherettes will face the Pleasant Grove team Friday in Winnsboro at 8 p.m.
