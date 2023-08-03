Nic Williams preparing for first season leading Clarksville Tigers

Nic Williams always looks forward to the annual Texas High School Coaches Association Convention. The Paris News caught up with Williams, preparing for his first season as coach of the Clarksville Tigers, and talked about the upcoming season, his background and the benefits from the convention.
Q: What kind of things do you learn at the coaches’ convention?
A: “It’s good. It’s a good place to go for camaraderie and networking. You get to see what a lot of guys do, how they use their personnel and know what community programs they have. Just the brotherhood and the bond, sitting around talking about football, sometimes you talk about life. You run into old friends, of course, old college buddies, it’s just a big informational session. I like it because you can pick and choose what things you want to go to as far as what you want to learn or who you want to hear speak. So, it’s a big deal, man. They said they’re expecting probably 25,000 people.”
Q: What’s your coaching background?
A: “I’m coming from Booker, which is a small town similar to Clarksville. It’s a 2A school. We’re a small community where I’m coming from up in the Texas Panhandle. It’s probably the last town before you get to Oklahoma in the Texas Panhandle. I spent a year there, it was good, we won four games, they hadn’t won four games since 2014, so we made some strides there. I’ve spent some time in the San Antonio area as a coordinator, also served as a head football coach in the state of New Mexico at Grants High School back in 2013-14. I was athletic director at Shiprock High School which is in New Mexico, too. I got the opportunity to coach some college football earlier in my career at Ellsworth Junior College up in Iowa for a year and then coached two years at Trinity University under Steve Moore, who was a Division III legend in San Antonio. So, I’ve been some places. After Covid I wasn’t sure we were even going to play football so I tried my luck in administration, so I served as assistant principal for two years at Palo Duro High School. It’s a unique place and we loved it but I just missed coaching and so I got back into it.”
Q: What did you miss about coaching?
A: “Just the camaraderie. I missed going out there on Thursdays and doing walk throughs, from A to Z, just being around the guys and being able to mentor student-athletes on a daily basis. The other thing, I jumped back in so I could coach my son, as well. He was a senior last year so I got the opportunity to coach him and it was great. I missed it, the Friday nights are unbelievable. Just being able to be around student-athletes and watching them mature and watching them get better day by day and week by week is what I missed, honestly.”
Q: What will the identity of Clarksville be?
A: “We just moved here. Of course, you hit the ground running. I have a 90-day transition plan that I provided to the school board and the superintendent as well that involves community involvement, community service, and making sure that I set a positive relationship with our faculty and staff and most importantly with our kids and their parents. I’m just making sure I make stops along the way in the community and shake peoples’ hands at the bank and in churches and that sort of thing, so that’s part of our transition plan. The other thing that’s a part of it is making sure our coaches know what our expectations are for our kids. We’re going to have our first coaching meeting and iron everything out and make sure we have a good successful season, and not just football. We want to make sure our girls’ and our boys’ side of athletics is successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.