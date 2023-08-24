Right now, life is good for the Detroit Lady Eagles volleyball team.
Tuesday afternoon, the week 3 state rankings were released by Texas Volleyball Insiders and slotted in at the No. 18 spot in the Class 2A/1A rankings were the Lady Eagles.
Then later that night, the Lady Eagles proved their ranking was anything but a fluke as they swept aside Maud at home 3-0 by scores of 25-9, 25-12 and 25-10.
Detroit has now won four straight contests since losing its first game of the season on Aug. 18 against Sulphur Bluff.
Clara Carpenter and Cailyn Ray each finished the contest with 12 kills apiece to lead the Lady Eagles. Ray also had a team high five aces in the game along with Kayleigh Griggs.
Cheyenne Snodgrass finished with five kills in the contest, with Ava Sessums registering four kills. Erin Maynard totaled three, with Madison Allensworth and Layla Noe each collecting two kills apiece.
Allensworth led the team with 18 assists in the game, with Sessums close behind with 17. Carpenter led the Lady Eagles with two blocks.
Griggs led Detroit with seven digs in the game, with Allensworth and Noe totaling five digs apiece.
Detroit will be back in action beginning on Thursday at the Hooks Tournament hosted by Hooks High School.
