NEVADA — With one kick Friday night, the North Lamar Panthers managed to make a little history.
Dallas Foster made sure the Panthers and their fans had a happy trip home as his 20-yard field goal with time expiring gave North Lamar a 30-28 victory over the Nevada Community Braves, moving the Panthers to their first 2-0 start since the 2015 season.
“The third quarter was tough for us, but our boys dug deep, overcame adversity, played with grit, and got the job done,” North Lamar coach Brenton Whitaker said following the game.
The game was a story of two halves, in which the defenses dominated in the first two quarters and both offenses rose to the occasion for the final two quarters.
Ultimately, however, it was the special teams unit of the Panthers that solidified the win.
North Lamar’s defense shutout the Braves in the first half, as two fumble recoveries by DB Conner Brasseux halted any momentum that the Braves tried to build early on.
With Community driving late in the second quarter, DL Tyler Silva sacked the Braves quarterback for a loss and provided energy to the swarming defense, as key pressure by Brayden Reynolds cemented a first half shutout.
North Lamar scored the game’s first touchdown, as Senior Blake Hildreth connected with Foster for a touchdown in the first quarter.
However, the Braves defense would force a turnover in the second quarter and provided key stops to limit the visiting team to one score in the first half.
Adversity tested North Lamar in the third quarter, as Community scored two quick touchdowns to lead 14-7.
Hildreth would answer the bell, as he did throughout the final seconds of the game. A first down rush by Senior Malaki Tillery set up a touchdown rush by Hildreth that kept the contest close.
Following a Braves touchdown, Hildreth would find Foster again in the endzone. A long rushing touchdown by Community led the Panthers to face a 28-19 deficit with under seven minutes to play.
Once again though, the Panthers would rise to the occasion.
A 59-yard touchdown run by Hildreth was followed by a third down pass breakup on the ensuing Community drive by LB Jackson Hoskins, which forced a punt that would put the ball in the hands of the Panthers in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
A sustained drive by the Panthers eventually put them in position for the win.
With time expiring, Foster stepped up and played hero for the Panthers with the horn sounding to end the contest.
North Lamar will aim for a 3-0 start Friday night when the Panthers play host to the Bonham Purple Warriors with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. from Panther Stadium in Paris.
