NEVADA — With one kick Friday night, the North Lamar Panthers managed to make a little history.

Dallas Foster made sure the Panthers and their fans had a happy trip home as his 20-yard field goal with time expiring gave North Lamar a 30-28 victory over the Nevada Community Braves, moving the Panthers to their first 2-0 start since the 2015 season.

