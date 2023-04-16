2nd baseman Katherine Fendley goes for a pop up as right fielder Callie Crawford watching on.jpg
JOE WATSON

After a disappointing performance Tuesday night against Sulphur Springs, the North Lamar Pantherettes took out their aggression on Liberty-Eylau on Friday. It was senior night and the seniors led the way to a 19–1 victory in five innings.

The three seniors on the team, Madalyn Reeves, Hannah Kent and Mara McEntyre’ combined for seven of the 13 Pantherettes hits. They also drove in nine runs for North Lamar.

