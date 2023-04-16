After a disappointing performance Tuesday night against Sulphur Springs, the North Lamar Pantherettes took out their aggression on Liberty-Eylau on Friday. It was senior night and the seniors led the way to a 19–1 victory in five innings.
The three seniors on the team, Madalyn Reeves, Hannah Kent and Mara McEntyre’ combined for seven of the 13 Pantherettes hits. They also drove in nine runs for North Lamar.
“All three of them had different paths to tonight, even in our season,” head coach Ashley Endsley said about the seniors after the game. “I’m proud of what they’ve done for North Lamar softball and what they’re going to continue to do.”
North Lamar wasted no time as they batted nine players and scored five runs in each of the first two innings. Emory Reaves started the game with a bunt single. An error on the next play allowed her to score the opening run. Madalyn Reeves scored on a wild pitch. Hannah Kent, who singled in the inning, crossed home plate on another error. Addi Cooper and Danika Hueberger also scored in the first inning.
The second inning was much the same. Emory Reaves and Madalyn Reeves each reached base via a walk and a single. Kent reached base on an error by the shortstop, which allowed Reaves and Reeves to score. Cooper hit a triple to the wall in right field, which scored Kent, making the game 8–0. Another error allowed Cooper to cross the plate. McEntyre’s single plated Hueberger to give the Pantherettes a double-digit advantage after two innings 10–0.
“Coming off Tuesday’s game where we struggled offensively, it was good to come out and get some confidence back at the plate,” Endsley said. “It was good to get some runs, get the confidence back heading into next week and our last district game and then the playoffs.”
North Lamar only managed one run in the third inning. After Liberty-Eylau scored in the top of the inning, North Lamar got it back on a hard single by Cooper that scored Reeves.
The big inning came in the fourth when North Lamar scored eight more runs. The big blow came off the bat of senior Kent. With North Lamar leading 15–1, Reeves and Sydnee Bankston got on base. Kent took the second pitch she saw and belted it over the left field fence for a three run homer.
Besides the seniors, the other hits came from Reaves, Sydnee Bankston, Hueberger, each with one and Cooper had three. Nine players had RBIs for the Pantherettes. Madalyn Reeves had four, Kent finished with three, Cooper, Hueberger and McEntryre each had two. Abbi Whikel, Kat Fendley, Reaves and Bankston each had one.
North Lamar will finish district play Tuesday night at Pittsburg. The playoffs start the following week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.