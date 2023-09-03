With a crowded field, and cool temperatures behind them, the North Lamar Panthers cross country team took to the hunt on Thursday at the Wolfe City Invitational.
At the end of the day the Panthers managed to claim eighth overall as a team.
Alexis Ruiz was the top finisher for the Panthers as he finished in 14th overall with a time of 19:31.51, with Kyle Griffis clocking in at 20:58.39.
Other finishers for the Panthers included Wyatt Brady (21:04.38), Luis Morales (21:05.58), Nolan Spencer (22:06.05), Colton Cregg (25:17.29), Juilian Enriquez (25:19.84) and Tyler Reaves (28:30.95).
