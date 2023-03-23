After a disappointing performance in their district openers, North Lamar and Paris played game two on the North Lamar softball field. Thanks to some good offense and some great pitching, North Lamar walked away with a 10-0 win in six innings.
It started in the first inning for North Lamar when they sent nine batters to the plate and scored four of them. The highlight of the inning was Hannah Kent’s three run homer into a brisk wind.
“We’re a good first inning team. We get out and score and set the tone for us,” head coach Ashley Endsley said after the game. “It kind of relaxes everyone for the rest of the game. Even the pitching and the defense.”
Addi Cooper got the start in the circle for North Lamar, only allowing two hits while striking out three. The only players for Paris to get a hit were Baleigh Cashion and Mackenzie Martin. Reece Reavis got the start in the circle for Paris.
The Pantherettes scored in every inning except for one. In the second and third inning, the Pantherettes scored one run each to add to their lead. A Sydnee Bankston ground out scored Emery Reaves in the second inning. In the third inning, Kat Fendley grounded out which scored Addi Cooper.
“It was good to be at home and score some runs,” Endsley added.
North Lamar added two more runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Danika Heuberger scored on a double by Cooper. Fendley got another RBI for North Lamar later in the inning when her ground out plated Cooper.
In the sixth inning, Cooper ended the game with a single. With the bases loaded, she lined a ball to left field, scoring Bankston and Kent.
“Friday was a tough loss. We talked about it and how to overcome, bounce back and get a win,” Endsley said. “First district win is under our belt. Now we see where we can go from here.”
Hannah Kent, Addi Cooper and Kat Fendley all had three RBI’s in the win for North Lamar. Sydnee Bankston had the other RBI. Kent and Cooper each had a pair of hits while Emory Reaves and Kat Fendley each had one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.