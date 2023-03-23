HannaKent with a 3rd homerun in the 1st inning.jpg

Hannah Kent of North Lamar slams a three-run homer in the Tuesday game against Tuesday.

 JOE WATSON

After a disappointing performance in their district openers, North Lamar and Paris played game two on the North Lamar softball field. Thanks to some good offense and some great pitching, North Lamar walked away with a 10-0 win in six innings.

It started in the first inning for North Lamar when they sent nine batters to the plate and scored four of them. The highlight of the inning was Hannah Kent’s three run homer into a brisk wind.

