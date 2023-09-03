It might still be early in the season, but the North Lamar girls’ cross-country team is slowly starting to make a little noise.
On Thursday the Pantherettes continued their strong start to the season with an impressive third place finish as a team at the Wolfe City Invitational with 151 points.
Royse City won the event with 92 points with Bells in second at 111.
Emery Reaves turned in a top-five overall finish as she clocked in at 13:21.50, which was good enough for fourth overall in the individual standings.
Dalia Bernadino and Emerson Putman also finished in the top-20 of the individual standings as they finished in 17th and 18th places respectively with times of 14:33.02 and 14:33.60.
Other finishers for the Pantherettes included Rylee Mahon (15:09.80), Lindsay Thorpe (15:37.28), Catalina Nava (15:48.33), Sara Dorantes (16:16.46), Jaxi Barrick (16:59.11), Emmalee Michael (18:06.08), Madison Walls (18:13.00) and Baylie Cole (18:13.62).
North Lamar will be back in action on Sept. 9 at the Texarkana Invitational.
