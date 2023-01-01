Day two of the Paris Holiday Invitational Basketball Tournament didn’t go the way North Lamar had hoped. Despite losing both games, North Lamar had a chance to win both of them.
In their final pool play game of the day, the Panthers faced Hot Springs. The Panthers started off slow and found themselves in a deficit at the end of the first quarter. Trailing 22–13 to start the second, North Lamar tried to make a run. A three pointer by Case Fendley as well as a free throw cut the lead down to six less than three minutes into the second.
Every North Lamar run, though, was answered by Hot Springs. Fendley finished with 10 points in the quarter but North Lamar still trailed at the break 42–29.
The Panthers got the score down to five points in the third quarter thanks to a 10–2. After Hot Springs scored the first bucket of the quarter, North Lamar got three pointers from Austin Sims and Fendley. Parker Pynes added a pair of back-to-back baskets to cut the lead down to 44–39.
Once again, Hot Springs answered the run with another one of their own. Within a minute the lead was back into double-digits at 50–39. Hot Springs was able to pull away and eventually win the game 80–66.
Fendley led North Lamar with 18 points. Andon Rangel finished with 12. Jace Johnson had seven. Aiden Petkus, Parker Pynes, and Austin Sims each had six points. Joe Lane finished with four. Blake Hildreth had three while both Wyatt Brady and Lane Nelson each had two.
With that loss, North Lamar found themselves in the gold bracket playing Pine Tree on Thursday night. The Panthers started out strong but in the end it was Pine Tree knocking down a game winning basket with less than two seconds left.
North Lamar jumped out early on Pine Tree. Fendley hit a barrage of three pointers to help power North Lamar to 20 first quarter points. Fendley knocked down three triples in the quarter and finished with 12 points in the quarter.
The Panthers led for most of the game. They led by five at the break and four after three. With two minutes and forty seconds showing on the clock, Jace Johnson hit a shot to put the Panthers up by nine points at 59–50. Less than two minutes later Pine Tree tied the game at 61.
North Lamar took a two point lead when Isaiah Acevedo hit a pair of free throws with 46 seconds left. Pine Tree knocked down a free throw to make it a one point game at 63–62. With half a minute to play, the Panthers failed to convert a pair of free throws which set up Pine Tree for a chance to win the game.
Holding for the last shot, Pine Tree took a wild shot from ten feet out. The rebound came down to a player standing under the basket and his put back was good with two seconds left on the clock. Fendley’s desperation heave at the end from half court missed as Pine Tree celebrated a 64–63 win.
Fendley led North Lamar with 27 points, including six three pointers.
